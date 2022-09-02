A remarkable summer transfer window closed on Thursday with a number of new spending records set across Europe.

With chaos of what was an exciting end to the summer 2022 window some big names from Ghana secured moves to their new clubs.

Here is the list of top 10 complete deals involving Ghanaian players this summer:

Daniel Kofi Kyereh- Freiburg

Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Former St. Pauli star, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, joined German giants, Frieburg following an exciting performance last season.

The 26-year-old was among top targets for several Bundesliga sides after scoring 12 goals and 10 assists in the 2021/22 season.

“SC Freiburg have added a signing in the form of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh,” Freiburg confirmed on their official website.

Hallo SC Freiburg! 👋🏾

new chapter & new season to play the game 💯



shot by @emmanuelwhajah



edited by @emmanuelwhajah & @stunning_Trice



production by playthegame pic.twitter.com/y3DOBeldUB — Daniel Kofi Kyereh (@kofi_kyereh17) July 3, 2022

2. Felix Afena-Gyan- Cremonense

Felix Afena-Gyan

One of the shocking movers in this summer transfer was the Ghanaian international, Felix Afena-Gyan from AS Roma to newly promoted Serie A club, Cremonese.

Afena-Gyan, who rose through the ranks to make his professional debut in 2021, surprisingly joined Cremonese few months after penning a long-term contract with his former club.

3. Baba Rahman- Reading

Baba Rahman

Ghanaian defender, Baba Rahman, has returned to English Championship side, Reading on loan for the second consecutive season.

“We are delighted to announce that Baba Rahman has sealed a return to Reading Football Club for a second season-long loan spell in blue and white hoops,” the club on Tuesday announced.

4.Gideon Mensah- Auxerre

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah, has signed a three-year deal with newly promoted Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre.

The Ghanaian makes a return to France after spending the 2021/22 season with Bordeaux.

Quizzed on his return, Mensah said he enjoyed the French Ligue well despite his limited appearances last season.

“I decided to come back to France because I knew the league already and obviously I would prefer to get more playing time [compared to my time at Bordeaux],” he told Joy Sports.

Done deal: 🤝🏾 we’re delighted to announce the permanent transfer of @gideonmensah_14 from @RedBullSalzburg ➡️ @AJA.

From everyone at HC we want to wish you the best of luck on your next chapter! 🔵⚪️ #HC pic.twitter.com/Sk1VeIdyfa — HC TALENT GROUP (@hctalentgroup) August 14, 2022

5. Callum Hudson-Odoi- Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea winger, Callum-Hudson Odoi, has sealed a loan move to Bundesliga side, Bayern Leverkusen to revive his career.

The 21-year-old has struggled to secure a regular role in the team under Thomas Tuchel, starting only 11 matches in the Premier League last season.

Glad to have you on board! 🙌 Welcome to the #Bayer04 family! 🖤❤️ @Calteck10 pic.twitter.com/iWPN92LvVO — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 30, 2022

6. Edmund Addo – Red Star Belgrade

Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo, has completed his move to Red Star Belgrade.

Addo has signed a four-year deal with the Serbian topflight after his decision to leave Sheriff Tiraspol.

Red Star on Wednesday finalised the deal for the Ghanaian after their first approach was rejected by Sheriff in the winter window.

Addo featured 33 times for Sheriff last season across all competitions and managed one goal.

7.Osman Bukari- Red Star Belgrade

Osman Bukari has also joined Serbian Red Star after his impressive loan spell at FC Nantes last season.

The club announced in June his signing after completing the transfer from KAA Gent.

Bukari has been blistering following his arrival to Serbia Super Liga recording seven goals and two assists after nine appearances for his side.

8. Abdul Mumin – Rayo Vallecano

Abdul Mumin has joined the tall list of Ghanaians who will go down in history to have played in La Liga following his transfer to Rayo Vallecano.

The Black Stars defender signed a four-year contract with the newly promoted Spanish side after spending two yeas with Victoria SC.

Mumin joined Vitoria in 2020 from FC Nordsjalland and has since become an integral part of their defensive set-up.

9. Benjamin Tetteh- Hull City

Another Black Star reported to have moved this summer is Benjamin Tetteh.

Championship side Hull City have officially confirmed the signing after the Ghanaian international sealed a two-year contract with an option for an extra year.

Tetteh netted seven goals in 26 appearances for Malatyaspor last season in the Turkish Super League.

Black Stars 🇬🇭 forward Benjamin Tetteh has been officially announced as a Hull City player.



Tetteh moves to the English Championship from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, where he scored 7 goals in 26 games last season.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/2UI6qh6c9w — ⬅️ #JoyDeadlineDay ⏳️ (@JoySportsGH) July 23, 2022

10. Jojo Wollacott – Charlton Athletic

After an impressive performance for both club and country, Jojo Wollacott joined League One side Charlon Athletic.

His standout last season earned him a spot in the 2021/22 League Two Team of the season after managing 11 clean sheets from 37 appearances for Swindon Town.