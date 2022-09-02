The Vice-Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, has nominated three Professors for the Pro Vice-Chancellor position.

The trio are the incumbent; Prof Ellis Owusu-Dabo, Mrs Atinuke Olusola Adebanji and Emmanuel Danquah.

The KNUST Council appointed Professor Owusu-Dabo at its 260th meeting held on September 26, 2020.

He has served a two-year term which took effect on October 1, 2020, and is expected to end on September 30, 2022.

This means the position will be vacant from October 1, 2022, hence the nomination in accordance with the university’s Statute 13(b).

The election has been scheduled for 20th September 2022 at the Great Hall and Clinical Students’ Hostel at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Professor Owusu-Dabo is a KNUST alumnus and a Professor of Epidemiology and Global Health who has published over 230 research articles in peer-reviewed journals.

He is a Fellow of the West Africa College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and obtained Ph.D. in Epidemiology and Public Health from the University of Nottingham, the UK in 2010.

Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo

The only female, Professor (Mrs) Atinuke Olusola Adebanji, is a Researcher in Statistics and Public Health.

Professor (Mrs) Atinuke Olusola Adebanji

She holds a PhD in Statistics and MPH (Reproductive and Public Health), with more than 17 years of experience in Theoretical and Applied Statistics, Epidemiology, and Biostatistics.

Professor Emmanuel Danquah is the Head of the Department of Wildlife and Range Management and Dean of the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources.

Professor Emmanuel Danquah.

Professor Danquah is a Fellow of the University of Michigan African Presidential Scholars in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and a member of the IUCN SSC African Elephant Specialist Group, AfESG, IUCN Primate Specialist Group, and SGA, among many others.