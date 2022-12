A 41-year-old father, Daniel Twum, has been hospitalised at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi after her daughter bit his lips.

The incident occurred at Kwahu Ahantang in the Eastern Region.

The daughter has been identified as 23-year-old Akosua.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ correspondent, Akwasi Dwamena indicates Akosua’s action was a reprisal attack over the seizure of her mobile phone by her father.