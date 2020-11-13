Former President John Dramani Mahama and a party delegation on Friday afternoon called on the family of the late President Jerry John Rawlings at his Ridge residence in Accra.

He was accompanied by the running mate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and a former Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho.

From left: Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak and Joshua Alabi.

Other members of the delegation were Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka, NDC 2020 Campaign Manager Professor Joshua Alabi and other national officers and MPs.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings [r] and her visitors.

The visit to the Rawlings’ residence followed a meeting of the NDC Political Committee on Friday morning.

Mr Mahama during the visit expressed the condolences of the party to HE Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children and the immediate family.

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama and running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

The party had earlier, on Thursday, announced the suspension of its campaign activities across the country when the news of the NDC’s Founder broke out.

Mr Mahama and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Meanwhile, the NDC has opened a book of condolence for Mr Rawlings at the party’s headquarters.