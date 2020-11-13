The Executive Director of the National Population Council, Leticia Adelaide Appiah, has been asked to proceed on leave.

This was contained in a letter dated November 4, 2020, signed by the Board Chair of the council, Dr Glady Norley Ashitey.

“In line with the terms of your appointment, this Board has initiated action to assess your performance during your term of service to enable it to make appropriate recommendations to the Appointing Authority,” parts of the statement read.

The letter was copied to the Secretary of the President, Chief of Staff and the Chairman of the Public Service Committee.

“Whilst the assessment process is ongoing, you are expected to proceed on your terminal leave with immediate effect.

“You are expected to prepare and submit comprehensive handing-over notes to the undersigned by 16th November 2020,” it added.

However, the Board expressed gratitude to Madam Appiah for the service she rendered throughout the years.

Read the full statement below: