The efforts of veteran actors who pioneered Ghana’s Movie industry have been recognised and rewarded by the organisers of the Ghana Actors Entertainment Awards.

As part of the awards, organisers have paid visits to some aged actors and actresses where they have presented them with citations of honour and other awards.

They worked and sacrificed so much for some of us to be here today; most of them loved creative arts more than they loved and cared for themselves. If today there is an industry it’s because they led the way for most of us to get this opportunity.

Actors recognised include Mr Kojo Dadson, Grace Omaboe, Charles Ampofo, Mr Emery Brown, Grace Nortey and Emmanuel Armah.

The actors and actresses most of whom are old and suffering from one terminal illnesses or the other were grateful to the organisers for thinking about them.

Checkout photos below: