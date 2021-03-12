Family and sympathisers could not hold their tears as they pay their last respects to veteran actor, Kojo Dadson.

Mr Dadson of Home Sweet Home fame passed on on February 6, 2021, aged 68 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

This was after he battled stroke for almost eight years.

He was laid in state at the Transition Funeral Home in Accra amid the ban on funerals and social gatherings.

A video from the funeral, sighted on Instagram, captured a solemn moment mourners struggled with tears as they file past the corpse.

A burial service will be held in his honour at the St Peters Methodist Church at Busua, Ahanta where he ill later be interred.

