Lupiya Financial Services, a pioneering Zambian neobank, has announced its participation in the upcoming GITEX Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com) technology exhibition in Marrakech, Morocco. The event provides a platform for the company to showcase its cutting-edge fintech solutions aimed at bridging the financial inclusion gap in Africa.

Founded in 2016, Lupiya has emerged as a prominent figure in Zambia’s fintech landscape, providing loans to SMEs, civil servants, farmers, and investment opportunities. The neobank has attracted notable backers such as Mastercard, Google, The World Bank, and the UN International Trade Center. Lupiya’s primary mission is to provide accessible, technology-driven financial solutions to the unbanked and underbanked populations in Zambia.

Evelyn Chilomo Kaingu, Co-founder and CEO of Lupiya, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “GITEX Africa 2024 presents an exceptional opportunity for us to connect with potential investors, share our story and innovations, and learn from other firms to drive further innovation. We look forward to showcasing our products and services that are transforming the financial landscape in Africa.”

At GITEX Africa 2024, Lupiya plans to highlight its array of lending products and peer-to-peer opportunities tailored to the needs of underserved communities. The company’s efforts have garnered international recognition, with US Vice President Kamala Harris commending Lupiya’s role in empowering women and uplifting communities during her visit to Zambia. “Providing capital to women helps them increase the economic status of their families and their communities,” remarked Vice President Harris, underscoring the impact of Lupiya’s work.

GITEX Africa is the largest information and communications technology (ICT) event on the African continent, bringing together technology companies, investors, and industry professionals from around the world. The exhibition serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, deal-making, and collaborative opportunities in the African ICT space.

Lupiya is a semifinalist in The Supernova Challenge, a highly competitive pitch competition that attracts innovative startups from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia regions. As a semifinalist, Lupiya will have the chance to present its groundbreaking fintech solutions to a panel of esteemed judges and potential investors, vying for the opportunity to become the next unicorn in the tech industry.

Lupiya’s participation in GITEX Africa 2024 and the Supernova Challenge aligns with the company’s mission to drive financial inclusion and economic empowerment across Africa. By showcasing its innovative solutions and pitching to investors, Lupiya aims to connect with potential investors, share its story and innovations, and learn from other firms to drive further innovation in the fintech sector.

About Lupiya Financial Services:

Lupiya Financial Services is a Zambian neobank that provides loans to SMEs, civil servants, farmers, and investment opportunities. The company leverages cutting-edge technology to offer accessible financial solutions to the unbanked and underbanked populations in Zambia, bridging the financial inclusion gap.

For more information about Lupiya Financial Services please visit https://Lupiya.com