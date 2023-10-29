Liverpool say they are “aware of an ongoing situation” involving the family of Luis Diaz after reports his parents had been kidnapped in Colombia.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro said on social media that the 26-year-old’s mother had been found in Barrancas but his father was still missing.

Liverpool said Diaz’s welfare “will continue to be our immediate priority”.

“It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity,” the club said.

Diaz was left out of Liverpool’s match-day squad for the Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it was a “worrying situation for all of us”.

“We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz,” Klopp said before the match.

“It was a pretty tough night. I have never had that before. It’s a new experience I never needed.”

The Colombian Football Federation also offered support to the forward and his family.

“We express our solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” a statement read.