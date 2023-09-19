Twenty-five foreigners and minors have been arrested at the Suame Municipality in the Ashanti region in their attempt to register in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The foreigners were arrested after officials challenged their nationality upon interrogation, while the minors were identified after further scrutiny by Electoral Commission (EC) officials.

Meanwhile, the EC has denied claims that it is seeking to disenfranchise voters in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, especially in strongholds of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Commission insists the issue of faulty devices was recorded in all 16 regions except some part of the Savannah region.