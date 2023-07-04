The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ledzokuku constituency in the Greater Accra region, Mordecai Quashie, has sent a strong message to churches concerning homosexuality and other sexual behaviors.

Stressing the need for a spiritual perspective in addressing the issue, he expressed concern about the growing strength of the LGBT movement and its potential impact on society’s moral fabric and the world at large.

“They claim to control things globally, but we cannot let this anti-Christian spirit infiltrate our land. Hate will not help us overcome this issue; we must combat it with love and prayer. It is a spiritual call, and I believe I am saying this by divine inspiration,” Mr Quashie said underlining the importance of a love-centered approach.

With the LGBT community already present in the country, he called for unity and prayer among all church leaders to collectively address and prevent the perceived threat of LGBTQ influence in Ghana.

“I call upon all leaders of churches to come together, setting aside politics and differences, to work hard and ensure that this issue of LGBTQ is taken out of our country,” he urged, emphasizing the urgency of the situation in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

Highlighting the significance of spiritual intervention, the MCE encouraged religious leaders to use their authority in combating the challenges posed by the LGBT movement.

“Through prayers and fasting, we can channel our collective energy towards divine intervention. Only by seeking guidance from the Almighty can we hope to overcome this challenge,” he emphasized.

Mr Quashie further stressed that their approach should be driven by compassion and understanding rather than hatred or discrimination.

“We must remember that we are called to love all individuals, regardless of their beliefs or orientations. Let us act with love and strive to educate those who may be misled,” he stated, promoting a message of acceptance and empathy.

Meanwhile, the upcoming parliamentary debate on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, known as the anti-LGBT bill, has garnered attention.

The bill aims to proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities, as well as propaganda, advocacy, or promotion of LGBT-related activities. Additionally, it seeks to provide protection and support for children, individuals victimized by, or accused of, LGBT and related activities.

