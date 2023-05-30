Residents of Teshie in the Ledzokuku constituency of the Greater Accra region took to the streets in protest against the poor condition of the roads.

However, their demonstration may be considered premature, as it has been revealed that the inner roads they are complaining about have already been awarded to a contractor.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ledzokuku, Mordecai Quashie, disclosed this information during an interview on Adom FM’s morning show on Tuesday.

The residents of Adjorman and Greda Estate organized the protest, which they named ‘MƐƐba Teshie,’ meaning ‘Why Teshie,’ with the aim of drawing the government’s attention to addressing the road issues and sustaining commercial activities in the area.

The organizers plan to present a petition to the Municipal Chief Executive to express their concerns and demand improvements in their community. They believe it is their right to receive their fair share of development resources from the government.

However, the Ledzokuku Municipal Chief Executive stated that work on the roads had already commenced before the demonstration.

The contractor has started working on the stretch from Adjorman Roundabout to LEKMA Hospital.

Furthermore, the rehabilitation of inner roads in Tsuibleoo, LEKMA to Adjorman Roundabout, Fertilizer Road, and King Kortey Road will be undertaken promptly.

Mr. Quashie emphasized that the government’s actions in addressing the road issues demonstrate its responsiveness and commitment to the well-being of the community.

He stated, “Everything shows that the government has been sensitive to our plight. It has shown that they are a listening government.”

In light of these developments, Mr. Quashie appealed to the residents of Teshie to exercise patience and restraint, as efforts are being made to fix all the roads in the community.

The government is working tirelessly to ensure the necessary improvements are carried out.