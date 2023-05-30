Some 16 people are feared dead in an accident at Gomoa Akyereko on the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

This was the result of a head-on collision between a petrol tanker with registration number WR 2063-10and a Yutong bus with registration number GR 5866-L at about 5:00 am on Tuesday morning.

The bus was traveling from Abidjan to Buduburam while the tanker was filled with petrol, traveling from Accra heading towards Takoradi.

The Winneba Fire Service Commander explained that “in fact, people have been dismembered.”

Speaking on the AM Show, he clarified, “We have been able to rescue the rescuable lives first, which we have done. We have sent them to the trauma and specialist hospital.”

The rest have been sent to a municipal hospital nearby.

As a result, the road has been blocked to traffic as security agencies on-site work around the clock to restore normalcy.

“We have been able to tow the Yutong bus to a place of safety. And currently, we are receiving the lifeless body of the driver’s mate after which we will tow the tanker to a place of safety as well so that we will be able to open the traffic,” he added.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei who was at the scene reported that, Fire Service personnel were struggling to remove the lifeless body of the mate in the mangle fuel tanker.

He said the road has been blocked causing huge vehicular traffic in the area.