The Ghana National Association of Authors and Publishers has admitted the contents of a history book which attempted to explain some disadvantages of the Christian missionary activities in Ghana are not suitable for its intended learners.

Content of the book entitled ‘History of Ghana for Basic Schools, Learners book 4’ stated that the existence of Religion, particularly Christian was the cause of doctrinal conflicts and increased poverty in Ghana.

Addressing a news conference in Kumasi, President of the association, John Akwasi Amponsah, rendered apologies, stating that the listed points in the book were the views of the author.

