Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has advised her fans and women to stay away from married men or break the homes of their fellow women.

She made this known in an Instagram post on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The actress, who was hit with an undisclosed illness which made her quit acting in October 2022, thanked God for saving her and revealed that she is on a new journey.

She wrote, “Leave a life you would be proud of Thank you all for all the prayers and encouragement, love.

“I am on a new part to a new life, strive to be new you and stay safe and morally right.

“No do side chick o…see u soon Find a side business and leave people’s husband. Let’s do this.

“DON’T MAKE THE MISTAKE I MADE… THE IDEA IS TO BE MORALLY RIGHT.”