Prominent legal expert, Kweku Yamoah Paintsil, has raised suspicions surrounding the recent developments in the case of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr Paintsil expressed concerns about the handling of the case and suggested possible foul play.

He questioned the delay in bringing the matter to light, stating, “The woman supposedly reported the matter last year in October, and yet, not a whisper until now. Now, the police are waltzing in to investigate. One can’t help but suspect foul play here.”

Mr Paintsil emphasised the significance of the case, implying that its gravity might be downplayed.

He compared the situation to other developing nations where politics is not entangled in every aspect of legal matters, in contrast to Ghana.

Stressing the importance of transparency and accountability, he demanded a comprehensive explanation beyond the surface details, insisting that all security agencies and investigative authorities should be fully engaged.

Regarding the charge sheet, the astute lawyer highlighted its dynamic nature, asserting that it can evolve as long as the case remains open. He underscored the necessity of a meticulous investigation, considering the sudden emergence of the issue after a year.

“Thoroughness is paramount in these investigations. The abrupt emergence of this issue after a whole year raises eyebrows. There’s more beneath the surface,” he noted.

The case involves seven individuals facing charges for theft and illegal receipt of funds allegedly stolen from Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s Abelemkpe residence.

An amended charge sheet was presented to the court on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, providing updates on retrieved properties from the main accused, introducing three new individuals on the accused list, and discharging one person.

Police investigators revealed the discovery of four additional houses allegedly purchased with the stolen funds, along with two new Honda cars (Acura) valued at over GHc600,000 Ghana cedis.

These findings add to the previously discovered properties in locations such as Amrahian and Tamale.

