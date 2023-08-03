The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has issued an advice on former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s “stolen money” case.

This comes after the police forwarded a docket to his office on July 24 for review and advice after the former Minister’s two house-helps were charged alongside other accomplices.

According to the charge sheet, the pair, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei have allegedly stolen US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis between July and October 2022.

The AG was to consider amongst other things the charges levelled against the persons accused of stealing the monies, and issues about the investigation into the source of the money considering the quantum reported to have been stolen from the former Minister’s home.

Examining the docket, the Attorney advised accordingly.

He called on the police to conduct an investigation into the ownership of the US$200,000 and €300,000 said to have been stolen, and the source of the money.

Again, he called for an investigation into the $800,000 belonging to Madam Dapaah’s deceased brother and the GHS300,000 contribution towards her mother’s funeral contained in a box, and a bag

that was stolen to ascertain the following:

i. The true ownership of the amount of US$800,000.

ii. The source(s) from which the established owner of the amount of US$800,000 acquired the money.

iii. Whether the accused actually stole the full amount of US$800,000 from the house of the complainants.

Read the full advice below: