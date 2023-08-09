Residents of Emena in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti region are worried about what they suspect to be mysterious deaths in the community recently.

According to the Assemblyman for the area, Kenneth Owusu Bediako, four people have died mysteriously in recent days, which are suspected to be linked to the desecration of a community cemetery.

He claims a developer has also cut through the cemetery to make way to his house, leaving affected graves uncovered.

“The house owner didn’t seek permission from the elders of the community before embarking on that activity. When we approached her she said the court had given her permission to grade that road through the cemetery to her house, but when she provided the documents, it was an interlocutory injunction,” he explained on Nhyira FM’s Ewiase Mu Nsem.

The Assemblyman says the case was reported to the Manhyia Palace, where the developer was asked to provide sheep and schnapps to perform pacification rites in the cemetery, but that was not heeded.

The recent death of four caused some angry youth of the community to protest.

They claim the community has suffered the invasion of houseflies from the uncovered tombs in the cemetery, adversely affecting food vendors close to that area.

“I informed Oforikrom MCE, which he ordered his team to fumigate and cover some of the tombs,” said Kenneth.

Now the community is calling on the authorities to come to their aid to perform the necessary traditional rites because they can’t bury dead bodies.

