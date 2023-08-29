

The case of Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at Adum, has been adjourned by the Kumasi High Court for the third time.

The court adjourned the case after the state principal attorney pleaded for more time to file documents, including a witness statement.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the prime suspect in the alleged shooting of Victoria Dapaah, appeared before the court for the third time at the Kumasi High Court.

The court, presided over by Rosemary Baah Tosu granted the plea and adjourned the case to September 19, 2023. The suspect was also remanded into prison custody.

On August 28, 2023, the suspect reappeared in court. However, the state attorney requested time to file trial documents.

The accused person’s counsel agreed, and the case was adjourned to September 19, 2023, with the accused remanded into prison custody.

On April 20, 2023, the accused allegedly shot 27-year-old Victoria Dapaah at Adum in Kumasi.

Upon intelligence, the police arrested Inspector Ahmed Twumasi at Sekyere near Effiduase on April 25, 2023, and he was arraigned before the Asokore Mampong district court on April 25, 2023, where he was detained for further investigations.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect committed the act over a GHC 5,000 debt the deceased owed him.

The Asokore Mampong District Court, presided over by Buaben Asamoah Quansah, committed him to trial at the Kumasi High Court 2 for the offense of murder.