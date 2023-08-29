Famous Nigerian rapper, Phyno, real name is Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, has just become a dad.

He and his partner are now proud parents of a little baby boy.

The celebrated artist took a hiatus from his music career to embrace the role of a father and dedicate time to working on new music and an upcoming album.

In a heartfelt announcement on his Instagram page, Phyno expressed how enriching and fulfilling the experience of becoming a father has been for him.

He expressed his gratitude for the time he spent bonding with his newborn and focusing on his family.

Accompanying the announcement was a touching photo featuring Phyno and his adorable son, capturing a precious father-child bond.

Phyno also conveyed his excitement to return to what he does best – creating music that resonates with his fans. With his passion for both music and fatherhood, it’s evident that Phyno is eager to channel his experiences into his artistry.

The news of Phyno’s first child brings a sense of joy and anticipation for his fans, who have filled his comment section with goodwill messages.

