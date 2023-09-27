Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, known by his stage name Phyno, has revealed that during his days as a struggling artiste, he was advised to join a cult or engage in rituals if he wanted quick fame and success in his music career.

Phyno revealed this while counselling up-and-coming artistes on taking shortcuts to success.

According to Phyno, hard work, determination, and resilience were the basic ingredients he believed could make him successful, so he never believed in shortcuts.

He advised young artistes to put their thirst for quick success in check and be wary of signing with just any record label out of desperation without properly reading and considering the terms and conditions of the contract.

He noted, “Some people look at us today and think we got it easy, Not at all. I’ve never loved easy things. Before many people heard of Phyno, I’d had songs that no one knew existed.”

“A couple of friends told me to blow, I must join a cult or sacrifice something or someone, I told them the price is too much. I’ll never do such. I believed in myself and the power of hard work, I started little and today I thank God.”

Speaking further, Phyno advised young talents against being desperate, but to imbibe the spirit of hard work and patience.

“Young talents need to relax, do not be desperate about record deals or being in the spotlight. Keep working, when it’s time you’ll shine. Imagine begging a label to sign you, what kind of terms will they give you? They already know you are desperate and they will use you.”

“At the beginning, you might not see it but give it time, you’ll regret it. Nothing pays more than hard work and consistency”, he added.

MORE: