A group calling itself Asante Professionals Club (APC) has dismissed reports that the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, said there is “insufficient evidence” to prosecute Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1, who was accused of running a Ponzi scheme.

Speaking at a forum organised by APC, COP Tiwaa reportedly said they were finding it difficult to obtain evidence to prosecute NAM1 due to the lack of relevant laws to support the case.

But in a statement reacting to the viral reports, APC indicated the EOCO boss indicated that there were challenges in prosecuting financial crimes all over the world in view of the nature in which such crimes are perpetrated.

“The Executive Director of EOCO underscored the importance of vigilance among the citizenry in order for them not to fall victim to financial scams, explaining that the processes involved in prosecuting such cases can be challenging due to the difficulty in obtaining evidence, especially in the case of online economic crimes,” the statement signed by the President, Ama Serwah Nerquaye-Tetteh, read in part.

However, the group says she [COP Tiwaa] never at any point mentioned NAM 1 or evidence relating to his prosecution as purported.

“Expatiating on the need for vigilance, she cautioned against rushing into investing into entities, especially financial institutions without conducting the necessary due diligence, citing the example of Menzgold which several persons invested in despite several warnings and disclaimers from the appropriate State agencies,” the statement added.

Pledging its commitment to educate the public on topical issues, APC has asked that journalists who wish to report on their meetings get in touch with the club to avoid a misrepresentation of facts.