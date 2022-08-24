Grammy winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, is currently under fire over some comments he made about fans of his colleague Wizkid.

Burna Boy, in a tweet, described Wizkid’s fans as “idiots and delusional” after he was called out for preaching a non-existing theory.

The artiste had once opined that it is a bad idea for History to be eliminated as a course, the reason he said the country is loosing out on its core fundamentals.

But he was bashed heavily until Nigerian Nobel laureate winner, Wole Soyinka backed his claims.

This gave Burna the bragging right to bash his critics who he believes are fully Wizkid’s fans.

In addition, the singer also reacted to some posts which he claimed were doctored by Wizkid’s fans just to make him appear inferior.

Burna’s action has sparked a nationwide debate, with many calling him out for constantly using unpalatable words on Wizkid and his fans.