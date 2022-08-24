The Nurse Educators Group (NEG) has suspended its ongoing strike action intended to press home its demands.

NEG, a specialised group of nurse educators, under the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association of Ghana (GRNMA), on August 9, 2022, rolled –out strike plans over low rates allowances for script marking, and care study, research, practical assessment, and other related matters.

They also alleged a lukewarm attitude towards their concerns by the Health Training Institutions Unit (HTIu) of the Ministry of Health.

But in a release signed by the National Chairman, Bakinam Adamu, and copied to stakeholders, including the sector minister, National Labour Commission, HTIu, GRNMA, and regional chairman of NEG, the group said its intended strike plan “has been suspended indefinitely with immediate effect”.

The suspension follows an amicable resolution of the issues in an emergency meeting with the Ministry of Health, GRNMA, and the Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions (COHHETI).

The release, however, did not state which of their concerns have been successfully resolved.

Further information gathered indicates that the implementation of the resolved issues is expected to take immediate effect, while those unresolved would be resolved during the start of the academic year in December 2022, or else they would be left with no option but to advise themselves.

The group, therefore, hopes the outstanding issues would also be resolved through continuous dialogue with the relevant stakeholders, as agreed.

Some of the related concerns in their earlier release included; a review of the health training institutions 30% reservation of approved admission quotas to the ministry, scrapping of the 34% gross of the interview proceeds to be paid to the ministry, a road map to the conversion of health training institutions into a degree awarding, and nursing forms should be sold by the various health training institutions but not the Ministry of Health.

Below is a copy of the release announcing the suspension:

