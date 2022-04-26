The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio has received reports on Terms of Reference 1 and 2 from the Sole Inquirer, Justice Ofori-Atta (rtd).

The Sole Inquirer was inaugurated on Friday 18th March 2022 to investigate the circumstances surrounding the true ownership of some parcel of land in dispute between the Bulgarian Embassy and a private developer.

Upon receiving the report, Mr Owusu-Bio expressed his profound gratitude to the Sole Inquirer, saying that the Ministry together with the Lands Commission and other stakeholders involved in the land case would peruse the reports provided and make available the contents in due course.

He hoped that per the expertise of the Sole Inquirer, the findings of the reports provided will indeed be a great asset which will guide matters to do with Bulgarian Embassy Land Case.

In a brief background to the reports received, the Deputy Minister spelt out the Terms of Reference of the Sole Inquirer, adding that due to the urgency of the issue relating to the Bulgarian Embassy, the Minister gave the Sole Inquirer an ultimatum of seven (7) days to present a Report on his Terms of Reference (1) and (2), however, due to the voluminous nature of the work, he said the Sole Inquirer sought for an extension which was granted by the Sector Minister for the proper scrutiny into the case.

He said the Sole inquirer still has some grace period out of the one (1) month given him to present a full Report on Terms of Reference (3) to (5).

He also assured the public that the recommendations obtained in the report would be considered by the Ministry and appropriate directives issued for further implementation.

On his part, the Sole Inquirer, Justice Retired Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta said with the support of the Ministry and Lands Commission, he commenced his investigative work on 21st March 2022 with letters sent out to various entities and professional bodies involved in the case to source information which will aid his investigative work.

He added that in response to these letters, 11 witnesses appeared to testify on the case and some had to be recalled for re-examination, all in an effort to arrive at the very truth of the case.

He said per his Terms of Reference, the current reports present findings and recommendations for the Terms of Reference (1) and (2 )which he hoped will inform the Ministry’s decision making on the case.

The Sole Inquirer who is a retired Justice of the High Court and a one time Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Lands Commission in his submission also expressed his gratitude to government and the Minister for the confidence reposed in him and asked for continuous support to deliver reports on the other 3 terms of references.