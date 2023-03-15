Great Olympics coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah, has criticised the decision to sideline local players after Black Stars squad was named for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Newly appointed coach for the senior national team, Chris Hughton last week announced a 25-man list for the doubleheader scheduled for this month.

The squad does not include a local player, a decision that has been slammed and criticised by several football fans.

According to the Black Galaxies assistant coach, the decision not to include a local player in the squad does not speak well of the brand Ghana Premier League.

“For now, it does not speak well of our league. There should be a plan and a policy,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“You cannot name Black Stars squad without a local player. It does not speak well of our league. It does not encourage the local players.

“I don’t know where this is done but the trust is, it is not right and this does not speak well of our brand.

“There should be a policy that if you invite local players, they have to be encouraged. When we went to the CHAN tournament, the team did not do well but we also saw the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.

“Disappointment will always be there but it does not take away the qualities of these players. There should be a policy if not, these players will always want to play outside the country because once you play outside the country, you will be recognised,” he added.

He also argued that Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey and other local players are good enough to earn a place in the current squad.

“I can tell you that most of the local players are better than some of the foreign players and there are a lot of them.

“Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey, for me is one of the best midfielders in the country because he covers a lot of distance and he is technically good,” he added.

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture in four days.