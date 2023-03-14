Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe says the two biggest clubs in the country, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak lack quality players to attract fans to the stadium.

Attendance at the various venues in the ongoing 2023/23 Ghana Premier League games has been poor.Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, who also serves as a board member of the Phobians, revealed one of the reasons why fans are failing to attend games is because of the low quality of players in the league.

He cited the recent President’s Cup game between Hearts and Kotoko as an example where fans failed to show up even when it was a free gate for spectators.

READ ALSO

“The sort of footballers we have now are not classy. This worries a lot of spectators. If you look at the match we played the last time between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, it was a big match but you saw what happened at the stadium even when the gates were opened freely. People failed to turn up,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

He added that the players of Hearts of Oak and Kotoko lack the quality to bring spectators to the stadium.

“The present generation of players shouldn’t think they know it all. None of them can come to the standard of people like Baba Yara or Mfum or even Asamoah Gyan.

“As of now, being frank with you neither Hearts of Oak nor Asante Kotoko can boast of quality players,” he added.