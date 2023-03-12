The matchday 21 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some interesting results with a game left to be played on Monday.

On Saturday, Hearts of Oak where hosted at DUN’s Park by Bibiani Gold Stars.

After 90 minutes of action, the game ended 1-1. The home side broke in in the 5th minute through Ean Owusu.

However, Isaac Mensah netted in the 90th minute as the Phobians returned to the capital with a point.

Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium were held to a barren game against FC Samartex 1996.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, Aduana Stars stunned Medeama SC by a lone goal.

Kelvin Obeng’s strike in the 35th minute was enough for the home side as they secured three points to cement their place on top of the league log.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium hosted their rivals, Tamale City.

However, after 90 minutes of entertaining football, the game ended goalless.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, struggling Kotoku Royals stunned Bechem United 3-1.

Former Kotoko striker, Francis Andy Kumi broke the deadlock in the 17th minute. The home side increased their tally with a strike from Collins Kudjoe on the 24th minute.

However, Kofi Agbesimeh pulled one back for the Hunters from a spot kick in the 55th minute.

But the home side were too strong as they wrapped up their win with a 92nd-minute strike from Richard Dzikoe.

Karela United at CAM Park returned to winning ways against Nsoatreman FC.

Abdul-Rahman Yaya struck in the 45th minute as the Ayinase-based side picked all three points.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park compounded the woes of Legon Cities with a 1-0 win.

Flavien Kongoza scored the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute.

Accra Lions will host Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti derby between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal has been postponed.

Aduana Stars, Accra Lions, Bechem United and Hearts of Oak complete the top four.

Legon Cities, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals sit in the drop zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Bibiani Gold Stars 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics 0-0 Samartex 1996

Aduana Stars 1-0 Medeama SC

Real Tamale United 0-0 Tamale City FC

Kotoku Royals 3-1 Bechem United

Karela United 1-0 Nsoatreman FC

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Legon Cities

Accra Lions v Dreams FC [Monday]

Asante Kotoko v King Faisal [Postponed]