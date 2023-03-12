Mohammed Kudus was named King of the match in AFC Ajax’s triumph over SC Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

The Dutch defending champions giants inflicted a 4-2 victory to record their seventh straight win in the league at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

The Ghana international broke the deadlock in the 10th minute.

Four minutes later, Ajax doubled their lead through Edson Álvarez after connecting from Kudus’ assist.

Ajax added their third goal of the game through Steven Bergwijn in the 19th-minute mark but few minutes to the end of the first half, the home team pulled one back through Pelle van Amersfoort.

After the break, Kenneth Taylor scored to extend Ajax’s lead in the encounter but Sydney van Hooijdonk find the back of the net in the 79th minute for the home team to make it 4-2.

Kudus’ compatriot, Brian Brobbey was introduced in the 66th-minute mark to replace Steven Bergwijn.

The Black Stars midfielder has now scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 24 appearances for Ajax this season in the Dutch top flight.

The former FC Nordsjaelland forward will be hoping to inspire his side when they face league leaders, Feyenoord at the Johan Cruijff ArenA

In all competitions, Kudus has racked up 18 goals and provided five assists for Ajax.

He is expected to play an instrumental role for the Black Stars in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month as Ghana seeks to secure early qualification to the continental showpiece.