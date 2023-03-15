Legendary rapper Lousika has officially been unveiled to Mansoman as a member of the big royal family.

Now under the stool name Nana Akua Sika Nyarko Aboraa III, Lousika was introduced to the King, quee mother, chiefs and sub-chief by her great-grandfather, Nana Bi Kusi Appiah II , Paramount Chief of Manso Nkwanta Traditional Area.

She was unveiled foremost to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Nana Konadu Yiadom III, Asantehemaa at Manhyia Palace yesterday.

Rapper Lousika meets Otumfuo after her enstoolment Credit: @inno_lens_

According to her, Nana Konadu Yiadom III , the Mother of all Asanteman warmly welcomed her as part of royalty.

She described herself as humbled to be given the royal privilege and for the open doors she was ushered in.

She shared some photos of her meeting with the traditional leaders on her social media platforms.

Lousika underwent her coronation in January and has since began her rulership.

As part of her plans for her subject, she has created an interactive relationship to welcome new ideas and initiatives by the Mansoman people.