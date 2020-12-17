A viral video has captured moment a Ghanaian lady caught her best friend naked in her husband’s house.

From the video, it was gathered that Maa Adwoa arrived at her matrimonial home unannounced, only to see her best friend Nafisa in the house naked.



After beating her up, she was heard saying that because she stays at ‘Techiman,’ her best friend is now using it as an opportunity to sleep with her husband.

Nafisa was subsequently spotted kneeling down and begging for forgiveness from Maa Adwoa.

It was also learnt that Maa Adwoa brought Nafisa from Techiman to Kumasi to help her get a job, but she “got a job in her husband’s house instead.”