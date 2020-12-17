The powerful voices of young budding artistes are currently being trained as Adom TV unleashes yet another season of its popular show, Nsoromma.

The 12 contestants have beaten all odds to battle it out on the huge stage at the Silicon House Production venue.

After a tough nationwide audition, to captivating the judges’ hearts as they made their final selection out of 30 superstars, the final 12 are ready to wow fans.

The 12 comprise seven girls and five boys ranging between eight and 13 years.

Audiences are welcomed at the auditorium by 5:pm Sundays to have a feel of the soul-touching music from their favourites.

The lifetime experience will run consecutively for weeks amid eviction, should a contestant fail to garner votes.

The power to save or evict contestants lie in the hands of audiences via a *711*60# short code to all networks.

Meet the 12 contestants below: