A young widow is set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest reading allowed marathon and set a new one.

27-year-old Sophia Boadi is poised to read for 6 continuous days, starting today, March 15, 2024.

Her attempt is currently ongoing at the SG Mall, Kumasi and is expected to come to an end on Thursday, March 21, 2024 or beyond.

The current record holder is from Turkey, who read just one book for 124 hours.

However, Sophia has collaborated with the Ghana Library Association and has at least 460 books at her disposal.

Among the books she intends to read are: actress Yvonne Nelson’s tell-it-all memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson as well as books from renowned personalities including Gifty Anti, Adjetey Anang and Nakeeyat.

She will also read the newly-released History of Ashanti book and others by Ghanaian publishers.

Her motive, she said is to showcase the intellectual depth of Ghanaian authors and publishers to the world.

Sophia also revealed she intends to empower young widows like herself to strive to make it to the top, reminding them that “when you lose your partner, all hope is not lost and you can still achieve whatever you want to achieve”.

Sophia applied in June 2023 and received official approval six months after in November 2023.

She is confident to clench victory by the special grace of God.