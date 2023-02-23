Selena Gomez has sent shockwaves to the internet once again and just became the most followed woman on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner.

As shown on her Instagram account, the 30-year-old singer has approximately 380 million followers. While Instagram followers are subject to change, Jenner appears to have the same follower count as Gomez.

When looking at the source code for both Gomez and Jenner’s Instagram profiles, Gomez’s follower count appears to be closer to 416 million while The Kardashians star’s count appears to be closer to 408 million followers.

Selena Gomez with 381M Instagram followers on February 23, 2023

Kylie Jenner with 380M Instagram followers on February 23, 2023

On Twitter, many fans have praised the “Rare” singer for taking the spot as the most followed woman on the app.

“And everything is once again right in the world. The queen is back on her deserved throne!” one person tweeted.

“The real queen of Instagram is back!!” another wrote, while a third added: “DESERVED.”

Over the years, Gomez has shared her thoughts about social media and how it could be toxic. During an interview with Vanity Fair published earlier this month, she spoke out about stepping back from social media.

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean,” she said. “I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”

She also explained that the only social media app she has on her phone is TikTok since she “finds it to be a little less hostile.”

“There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories,” she said. “But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

In April 2022, the Wizards of Waverly Place star also revealed that she took a four year break from the internet, which included Instagram, and described how beneficial that was for her.

“It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” she said at the time, while appearing on Good Morning America. “I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world.”

Along with Gomez and Jenner, some of the most followed female celebrities on Instagram include Ariana Grande, who has 357 million followers, Kim Kardashian, who has 346 million followers, and Beyoncé, who has 293 million followers.

