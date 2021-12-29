Rapper Kwesi Arthur has revealed that he is working on an album scheduled for release in 2022.

According to him, part of the reason for keeping a low profile in the music scene this year is to work on his upcoming project for his fans.

The ‘Woara’ hitmaker said he will take over the music industry with his upcoming ‘Son Of Jacob’ album in 2022.

“I enjoyed myself, and the people did as well, so it was a good job done. I have been working on a project for a while, so I have not been out there because of that. 2022 is the season; we will be everywhere. So 2021 was a great year,” he told Joy Entertainment’s Becky.

Kwesi Arthur explained that he had some lows during 2021, which has taught him incredible lessons.

With Covid-19 cases rising, the rapper urged his fans to care for themselves during the festive season.

“Beginning of the year, I had a couple of lows because I was going through personal issues, and that has taught me so much, but I am stronger now. I am grateful for life, my family.

“Thanks to everyone who has been supporting the movement. Take care of yourself because this season, things get crazy, so take care of yourself. We need you alive,” he added.