All you need to know about Delmicron

The surging cases of omicron variants in European countries have raised concerns over the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 across the globe.

While experts are still struggling to understand the nature of this new variant to chalk out the preventive strategy, another variant has come to the fore.

Named Delmicron, experts believe that this strain is actually responsible for the COVID tsunami in the United States and Europe. Not too difficult to decipher, Delmicron is a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants.

​Understanding Delmicron

Delmicron is not a new variant of the coronavirus like Alpha, Beta and others. It is the combination of the two existing strains- Delta and Omicron. It is a double variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly in the West.

The Delta variant dominated from mid-April to mid-June and was primarily responsible for the second wave of coronavirus that claimed millions of lives across the globe.

This strain of virus leads to severe symptoms and even the risk of hospitalization is greater. Besides, post-infection the strain can also lead to long term symptoms like brain fog, muscle aches and hair fall.

When we talk about omicron, it is believed to cause milder symptoms. Although it is quite transmissible, it does not lead to severe symptoms and the risk of hospitalization is lower.

However, experts believe that the omicron variant can surpass the immunity provided by natural infection and vaccinations.

Initial symptoms of omicron infection include sore throat, headache and fatigue. Loss of smell and taste is not reported in the case of omicron.

​What are the symptoms of Delmicron?

As Delmicron is created with the merging of Delta and Omicron versions of coronavirus, it is considered to be highly transmissible and potent to cause severe symptoms.

A lot more research is needed to gain detailed knowledge about its nature. As far as the symptoms go, being a combination of Delta and Omicron, Delmicron infection tends to show more or less the same symptom as its parent variants. The common signs include:

A high temperature

A persistent cough

A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

Headache

Runny nose

Sore throat

​Delmicron in India

The cases of the Omicron variant are rising in the country.

Till now more than 350 cases of this strain have been found in the country, which is believed to spike in the coming days due to Christmas and New Year gatherings. Delmicron cases have not yet been reported in India.

Experts say that it is yet to see how the Omicron variant would behave in India where there is widespread exposure to the Delta variant.

Some even believe that omicron may not affect India as Delta did. What will exactly happen only time can tell.

By that time all we can do is get vaccinated and take all precautionary measures like washing hands and wearing masks to stay safe and protected.