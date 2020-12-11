Gifted Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur has crowned his year with a major nomination for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards.

This year, Kwesi Arthur has been making waves in his corner as he recently appeared on BET’s Hip Hop Cypher where he delivered top-notch lyrics.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the nominees for the MAMA’s were announced and Kwesi Arthur was in the list for Best Hip Hop Award.

The Ghanaian rapper will be going ahead with Khaligraph Jones, Nasty C, NGA, OMG, and Suspect 95 for the award.

Kwesi Arthur is the only Ghanaian musician nominated in the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards.

READ ALSO:

The MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 will be held in Kampala and is supported by Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, in an effort to promote tourism, wildlife, and cultural heritage conservation in Uganda .

The event will be held in a virtual format on February 20, 2021 on MTV Base and MTV.