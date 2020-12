Davido has continued to mourn his personal bodyguard of 11 years, Ogbeide Tijani, who died after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle on Thursday morning, December 10, the singer said he was broken but knows that Tijani is in heaven.

Check out his series of posts below:

“Please tell me i am dreaming… my Tj gone? What imma do without you uncle Tj ehn… 11 years you did all for me… put me before you at all times… all the times i wouldnt wanna wake up for a show or flight you’d carry me like a baby in the car… no matter what i did right or wrong you were there for me… to allow me spend money sometimes nah problem… every time ‘david don’t worry i’ll use my car’ .. you were such a big person with a baby heart … everyone loved you… i wanna wake up late for a show so you’d come and carry me again… I don’t even know what i’m typing man… RIP Uncle Tijani… tried of being “STRONG”, Davido wrote after his bodyguard’s demise.

One thing I know for sure nah say u go HEAVEN — Davido (@davido) December 10, 2020

