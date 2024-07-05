A defeated aspirant in the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Adentan constituency, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, also known as Homeboy Baba Tauffic has thrown his support behind the winner, Akosua Manu.

Following a highly competitive primary race, Obeng-Fosu has put aside his personal ambitions and is now collaborating closely with Akosua Manu to secure a victory for the party in the December 7 elections.

In a recent Facebook post, he wrote, “Akosua Manu it’s your turn. Done with Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s agenda. Let’s win Adentan together.”

As the former Constituency Youth Organizer for Adentan, Homeboy Baba Tauffic played a crucial role in the NPP’s success in the 2016 General Elections.

His leadership and hard work were instrumental in the party’s victory.

Having served as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, running mate to the NPP flagbearer, Homeboy has established himself as a prominent and influential figure within the party, both in Adentan and nationally.

Homeboy has consistently shown his commitment to the NPP’s success, calling on his supporters to rally behind Akosua Manu on multiple occasions.

He has been working diligently to unite the party against the NDC in Adentan, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the NPP’s values and goals, and further solidifying his position as a loyal and dedicated party member.

With Homeboy’s support, unity, hard work, and commitment, Akosua Manu is poised to win the seat from the NDC’s Adamu Ramadan.

The NPP is confident of yet another resounding victory in the Adentan Constituency.

