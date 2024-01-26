Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, has denied claims that his former wife, Okailey, stormed his residence to demolish his current home.

He dismissed these claims as entirely false and urged the public to disregard a viral video circulating online depicting a woman purportedly his ex-wife demolishing a house.

In an Instagram live video, Kwaku Manu clarified that, the incident shown in the viral video actually occurred in Nigeria and had no connection to his ex-wife, who currently resides in the United States of America (USA).

He said it is inconceivable for her to engage in such destructive behavior towards him.

The actor said despite their separation in 2021, there is mutual respect between them, and he remains committed to maintaining a positive relationship with his ex-wife.

Addressing the false rumours, Kwaku Manu expressed concern about attempts to tarnish his reputation and called on the individual responsible for spreading the misinformation to come forward and publicly to tell the truth.

