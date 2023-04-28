Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena has explained why he stopped going to church, citing the inappropriate behavior of some gospel musicians who prioritise financial gain over respecting God’s house.

He expressed disappointment in gospel musicians touring on worldly things and promoting their events with inappropriate content.

He emphasised that there is a time and place for everything, and that church should be treated with respect.

He called on people to behave in a certain manner and urged pastors to speak out against such behaviour.

“Money is just a byproduct of creativity. In today’s world, because of material things, it’s important that we kind of focus on money, but I can say confidently that if we focus so much on money, that’s why we are losing the craft. Recently, I saw something that gospel musicians have started doing, and it saddens me. It’s very sad… Because I write gospel music and I know what gospel music is supposed to do, I became very sad that gospel musicians have actually started touring on worldly things,” he said.

He continued that “let me tell you something. Even if you have dresses that tighten your ass, you don’t wear them to church. You have places you can wear those dresses to, but when you are going to the house of God, there should be a purpose why you are going there, and please, we must all start to behave in a certain manner… For me, it’s a shame that, up until now, no pastor has spoken against it. What has the house of God turned into? Honestly, it has justified why I don’t feel like stepping into any church.”

