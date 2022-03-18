Founder of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, famed Kumchacha, has shared the interesting puzzle behind his name.



According to him, Kumchacha is a Latin word which means anointed or powerful man of God.



Kumchacha, who has been tagged by many as a controversial pastor, disclosed this on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 show.

He explained he earned the name during a crusade in the United States of America several years ago.



“I did not even understand the meaning but I accepted it and was later told it was as a result of the powerful ministration God used me for during the crusade,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe



He added: “I agreed to keep the name because it sounded nice and after the man told me what it meant I realised it will be the best to represent my calling.”