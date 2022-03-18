Chief Scribe of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has revealed his entry into politics came as a surprise to many, particularly his colleagues from school.



This, according to him, was because he was a quiet person but had his other side which was his football talent which they thought he would pursue as a long term career.



“I used to be a footballer and was a midfielder. I played for Mighty Victory and just when I was about to leave the team, Ali Jarrah became our goalkeeper and Michael Essien also joined later after my departure,” he disclosed on Accra-based Starr FM.



But Mr Boadu has explained he had to forfeit the dream at a point in his life due to challenges he encountered.



“I had a few challenges but my parents were also not in support and I think they were right so I stopped and returned to school.



“At a point, I had a dislocation of the arm and we have an association we meet and sometimes I look at the plight of some colleagues who are still in football and it is not pleasant,” he bemoaned.



To Mr Boadu, there is a lot more the country must do to support talents in football to make it an attractive and worthwhile career.



“What is missing here in Ghana is our academic calendar does not recognise the football calendar. So if you are not lucky, you may even not be able to go through school because how many footballers even have first degrees?” he quizzed.