The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed allegations that its personnel were involved in reckless shooting incidents at Bawku following renewed clashes.

According to GAF, the allegations are false and diversionary, hence urged the general public to ignore them.

Recent shootings at Bawku have led to the death of two persons and five others including three soldiers injured.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Relations, Captain Michael Addo Larbi said personnel at 11 Mechanised Battalion with the support of the police conducted series of cordon and search operations at Bawku and its environs in a bid to fish out armed assailants.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to state categorically that these cordon and search operations have been carefully planned in accordance with the rules of engagement in order to rid the Bawku Municipality of the armed assailants engaged in the sporadic shootings.

“The allegations being circulated on social media that GAF personnel are on the rampage killing people and animals are false and diversionary, and must accordingly be ignored,” portions of the statement read.

The operation, according to GAF, was triggered following renewed clashes and sporadic shooting in the border town in the past few days.

However, it resulted in the exchange of fire between personnel and some armed assailants at Sabongari, a suburb of Bawku, leading to the death of one person and five persons including three soldiers injured.

The residents, who sustained injuries, are undergoing treatment at Akunye and Vineyard hospitals in Bawku and Pusiga respectively.

The three soldiers have also been airlifted to the 37 military hospital for treatment.

The statement has assured although the situation has been brought under control, troops remain on high alert to avoid reprisal attacks.