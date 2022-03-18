She now calls herself God’s favourite daughter as someone who was given a second chance to live after years of battling chronic kidney disease.



This is the story of media personality, Abigail Ashley as she graces the set of Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 show to recount the lowest moments in her life.



According to her, for almost a decade, her urine and menstruation ceased, a condition which was very rare, yet God sustained her.



“It all started in 2007 and the urine and menses were not frequent but they ceased completely at a point. So for almost 10 years, I could not pass out urine or anything.



“My skin was wrinkled and I was dehydrated because I was limited on fluids specifically water and you could also see blood clots under my skin coupled with swolleness of my entire body,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.



Her life she said, however, took a different turn following a kidney transplant in 2019, which was after 12 years since her diagnosis.



“God’s grace kept me alive throughout the period as He was my only hope. Fortunately for me, doctors came from the United Kingdom to support colleagues at Korle Bu and I was the only female among three men scheduled for the process.



“I was the first to go in and was very scared but when I opened my eyes, I saw everyone clapping and the doctors described the process as a miracle as I was the first female to have gone through it in a very long time and that was the first day I urinated after several years,” she recounted.



Even after the transplant, she noted she had been taking her medications which cost about GHC4,500.00 monthly.



“The truth is, I have my life back and it feels so beautiful, I have no fears of falling asleep now, an experience I have poured out in a book titled the ‘New Me’ that details my life after the transplant,” she declared.



Aside from that, she has made herself a kidney advocate to create awareness and sensitise people on the slow killer disease.