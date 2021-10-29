Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, aka Kumchacha, has hit hard at his colleague pastors over prophecies in Church.

According to him, some colleagues have deviated from the core ministerial work and embarked on personal agenda through prophecy.

“There are good pastors but some are also doing their own things because no good pastor will create confusion in families or accuse people unnecessarily.

“We have deviated from the real salvation and repentance message and now stand on the pulpit for two hours prophesying instead of preaching to the congregation,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Kumchacha added some men of God have also become politicians, and photocopy prophecies given by others, adding the ministry has become a competition.

“A prophecy will come from one person and the next minute, most prophets will jump on it which is not supposed to be so and some even go to the extent of lying.

“We have people who will come on social media to prophesy about rains but that is because they have friends at the Meteorological Agency who feed them with information and not because God has revealed to them,” he fumed.

In his view, Jesus Christ as the Messiah is also the perfect example for all to follow, stating though He gave prophecies, he did not sway away from the core mandate of salvation and repentance for which God sent Him.

His comment comes in the wake of a court case involving colleague Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, aka Jesus Ahuofe of the New Life Kingdom Chapel.

Jesus Ahuofe was arrested and remanded following his prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

On the said date, rumours went viral that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unknown gunmen.

One of his team members, Nana Dope, alleged that Shatta Wale was ambushed by gunmen but he managed to escape and was battling for his life at a health facility.

The man of God has, however, been granted bail to the tune of GHC100,000 with three sureties who are gainfully employed.

