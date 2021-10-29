Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai roads are to get a facelift as the contractor has started work in the constituency, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Alfred Obeng-Boateng, has disclosed.

Most of the roads in the constituency got deteriorated and unmotorable due to the heavy downpour this year.

The MP said the situation became alarming, the reason for the intervention.

“The situation became so alarming and very worrying in the municipality because cars could hardly transport people and goods from the affected communities to the municipal capital, Bibiani and other commercial towns like Sefwi Bekwai, Awaso, Chirano and many others,” he said.

“Though road construction and maintenance are not part of the duties of an MP, they bear the consequences for the bad roads in their respective constituencies,” he added.

The roads affected by the rainfall include Adiembra -Sefwi Bekwai road; Sukusuku – Sefwi Bekwai road; Muoho – Kwaaso road; Patabuoso Nkwanta – Chirano road; Asawinso – Nkronua road; Degede – Nsuontam road; Aboabo Junction – Aboabo; Dominibo No 2 – Wenchi; Wenchi – Aboduabo; Hwenampori – Chine; Bethlehem – Sefwi Krom and others; Tanoso – Adupiri; Anhwiaso – Bayerebon No. 1 etc.

The MP, however, observed that the Ministry of Roads and Highways has awarded some of the roads to contractors, but “the contractors have either not gone to the site or abandoned the site. There is, therefore, the need for this short-term measure.”

The equipment hired included Tipper Trucks, 336DL Excavator, 14H Motor Grader, smooth Roller, Pick Up and Low bed (to carry the roller and the Excavator from one road to another).

Chairman of the Committee for Roads and Transport at the office of the MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, Father Badu, disclosed that ¢16,000 is spent daily.

He added that the entire duration of the project would cost ¢720,000.

“The cost for the rental of the equipment for a day is ¢11,000 plus an average cost of fuel for a day is ¢4,000 and stipends for the operators of the machines make a total of ¢16,000.00 for each day.”

“The work started on October 17, and it is expected to be completed on November 30, 2021, which is 45 days so if you do the mathematics, you realise that the MP is spending ¢720,000 on the entire project, and the funding comes from the MP’s income,” he added.

Meanwhile, the MP promised to provide 25 mechanised boreholes for the constituency within his four years mandate at the cost of ¢30,000 per one making a total of ¢750,000 from his personal income.

“So far, I have provided and handed over nine boreholes and three are at advanced stages which are to be completed and handed over in December 2021. The remaining 13 will be completed in 2022,” he said.