The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu–Bempah, has made an appeal to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare over the arrest of pastors.

As someone who believes there is an influx of false prophets, he wants Dr Dampare to focus on flushing them out instead of a war against all prophets over prophecies.

“Once you are ministering under the unction of God, he reveals certain things through you, or does it mean we should not talk again when we see something.

“For you to arrest pastors over prophecies is not the best. There are tricksters who deliberately conspire with congregants and fake prophecies and those are the people to be arrested,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Rev Owusu-Bempah further dismissed suggestions that men of God must see people privately when they receive prophecies about.

“There are five folds of ministry and God uses all of us differently. For prophets, none of us have control over what we say at what time. So you can’t decide when to tell who at a particular time,” he added.

His comment comes on the back of the arrest of colleague pastor, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, aka Jesus Ahuofe of the New Life Kingdom Chapel.

Jesus Ahuofe was arrested following his prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

On the said date, rumours went viral that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unknown gunmen.

One of his team members, Nana Dope, alleged that Shatta Wale was ambushed by gunmen but he managed to escape and was battling for his life at a health facility.

Jesus Ahuofe was, therefore, remanded into Police custody after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic before the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs Ellen Offei Aryeh.

The man of God was, however, granted bail to the tune of GHC100,000 with three sureties who are gainfully employed.

The case has been adjourned to October 29.