The Education Ministry says it has ensured the termination of contracts for the construction of some 27 Community Day Senior High Schools (SHS) known as E-blocks across the country.

Government says others are, however, at various levels of completion and will be put to use once ready.

The Ministry on October 27 explained that “for 21 of them, we are very hopeful that they will be completed and operationalized soon: 16 of them are between 25% and 60% complete.”

These infrastructure projects started under the erstwhile Mahama administration took centre stage when the Chief of Aflao traditional area, Torgbui Amenya Fiti called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to accelerate the construction of the school in his community to improve education in the area.

He described the government’s approach to education as appalling and handed them a four-month ultimatum to operationalise the E-block facility.

“I am giving the Education Minister up till February [2022] for the school to be completed,” the chief said.

The President, during an interview on October 21, stressed that governance is a gradual process, adding that the Chief could complete the facility if he was too frustrated to wait.

This caused a public uproar especially from indigenes of the Volta Regional town.

Others have also questioned the delay over the completion of the projects in other areas.

Meanwhile, an October 15 statement from the Ministry said that work is on course to fully complete the E-block in Agblekpui, Aflao in the Ketu-South District.