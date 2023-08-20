Construction work has begun on the 3.8-kilometer-long Kpone Barrier to Michel Camp road in the Kpone Katamanso constituency of the Greater Accra region.

This comes after a sit-down strike by commercial drivers in the enclave on Monday, August 14, 2023, over the deplorable state of the roads.

The strike left numerous residents stranded at lorry terminals across the area with the demand from drivers for the road to be fixed.

Some shop owners along the route believe that the reshaping work being carried out by the Municipal Assembly will not address the issue.

They suggested that a good drainage system be constructed and tarred roads.

The Assemblyman of the area, Isaac Newton Tetteh, has called for a permanent solution to curb the flooding situation in the area.

